Canada-U.S. Border Closure Extended

(Detroit, MI) -- Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have announced an extension of the travel restrictions at the Canadian border in Detroit.

The agency says the current ban for non-essential travelers will continue through April 21.

DHS says the order is to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and they will continue to work with health experts on a plan to ease restrictions when conditions change.

The border does remain open for transportation of goods and essential workers.

Land borders between the two countries have been closed for the past year.

