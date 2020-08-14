Canada-U.S. Border Closure Extended Another Month
Officials in Ottawa and Washington have agreed to extend the closure of the Canada-U.S. border for another month.
The current extension of the cross-border agreement expires on August 21 but the restrictions on recreational travel will now remain in place until at least September 21.
The ban on discretionary travel was first introduced in March and has been extended each month since.
The extension was announced in a tweet by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.
The agreement exempts the flow of trade and commerce, as well as temporary foreign workers and vital health-care workers such as nurses who live and work on opposite sides of the border. Tourists and cross-border visits remain prohibited.
This is the fifth renewal of the border restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic was declared.
— With files from CTV News