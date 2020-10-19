Canada-U.S. Border Closure Extended Another Month

Land borders between Canada and the United States will remain closed for another month.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning saying "We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21st, 2020."

Blair goes on to say, "Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe."

This is the seventh extension of the border closure since restrictions were first put in place back in March.