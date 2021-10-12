Canada-U.S. border expected to reopen to fully vaccinated travellers in November

Some good news for Canadian travellers.

The Biden administration says the United States will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the pandemic.

All international visitors will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic.

The new rules to be announced Wednesday will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals entry to the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel.

While a specific date hasn't been given, the new measures are expected to start in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel.