Canada-U.S. Border Likely to Remain Closed into 2021: Trudeau

The closure of the U.S.-Canada border will likely continue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he expects current restrictions, which only allow for the transportation of essential goods and services, to continue into the New Year as part of Tuesday's address.

According to Trudeau, "Until the virus is significantly more under control everywhere around the world, we're not going to be releasing the restrictions at the border."

The border ban has been reassessed on a month-by-month basis since it was first shut down due to the pandemic in March; it's set to expire again on Dec. 21.

— with files from Reuters.