Canada-U.S. Border Remains Closed

The Prime Minister announced an extension in the closure of the Canada-U.S. border.

According to his Twitter account, Justin Trudeau said the current border measures have been extended by another 30 days.

Non-essential travel between the two countries remains restricted until at least December 21.

