Canada-U.S. Border Remains Closed
The Prime Minister announced an extension in the closure of the Canada-U.S. border.
According to his Twitter account, Justin Trudeau said the current border measures have been extended by another 30 days.
Non-essential travel between the two countries remains restricted until at least December 21.
Update on the Canada-US border: We’ve extended the current border measures by another 30 days. Non-essential travel between our two countries remains restricted until at least December 21st.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 20, 2020