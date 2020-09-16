Canada-U.S. Border Restrictions Likely Extended to November: Report

Canada and the United States are expected to extend existing border restrictions until November.

That's according to a report from CTV News, which cites senior government sources.

The current agreement on the U.S.-Canada border closure to non-essential travel was set to expire on Sept. 21.

Sources tell CTV News the restrictions will remain in place until it is felt that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

The travel ban was first imposed in March and has been renewed every month since.

Tourists and cross-border visits remain prohibited, although trade and commerce are exempted.

This is the sixth renewal of the border restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

With files from CTV News