Canada, U.S. Preparing to Restrict Travel Across the Border

The Canadian and U.S. governments are working on a deal to ban non-essential travel across the border.

CTV News has confirmed that a deal is imminent between the American and Canadian governments to restrict tourists and visitors from crossing the border on both sides.

A joint announcement could come as early as Tuesday or as late as Wednesday.

While talks are still ongoing, the restrictions would be designed to ensure that cross-border trade and commerce can continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restrictions being discussed include which essential workers may be exempted. That list could include truck drivers hauling critical cargo, airline crew members and health-care workers whose homes and jobs are on opposite sides of the border.



