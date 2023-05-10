Canada Wide Warrant issued for federal offender

A federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant may be in the Windsor area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is trying to locate 25-year-old Duante Labonte.

He is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

According to R.O.P.E., Labonte is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Chatham, London and Windsor.

Labonte is currently serving a two year sentence for assault causing bodily harm and robbery with violence.

He's described as a black man, 5'10", 176lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The parole enforcement squad says Labonte has a number of tattoos including a sword on his left ring figure, a cross on his right middle finger and Simpson cartoon characters on his right calf.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad or Crime Stoppers.