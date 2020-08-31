Canada Wide Warrant Issued for Leamington Shooting Suspect

A warrant for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Leamington has been upgraded.

In July, OPP issued an arrest warrant for Talita Isola Campbell — that has since been changed to a Canada wide warrant.

The incident in question occurred on July 19 on Robinson St. at around 1am — a 39-year-old victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The 29-year-old Campbell is wanted for attempted murder and other firearm related offences.

Surveillance images of a woman wanted in an alleged shooting on Robinson Street in Leamington on Sunday July 19 (Photo courtesy of OPP)

Police say Campbell has ties to both Windsor and the Greater Toronto Area and is considered armed and dangerous.

She's described as Black standing 5'4" with a medium build and was last seen wearing eyeglasses, black pants, a dark shirt and her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Campbell is also known to use Sam or Samantha Smith as an alias.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.