Canada-Wide Warrant Issued for Man Known to Frequent Chatham-Kent

Police are searching for sex offender after he breached his long-term supervision order Thursday.

Provincial police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 50-year-old Rejean Perron, who is known to frequent Chatham, Ont, Kingston, Ont. and Toronto.

Perron is 5'-2" tall, weighs 122 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he's been under a long-term supervision order for forcible confinement, sexual assault and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.