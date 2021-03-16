Canada Wide Warrant Issued for Man Known to Frequent Windsor

A Canada wide warrant has been issued for a man known to frequent the Windsor area.

The OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking the public to be on the lookout for 47-year-old Johnny St. Louis.

He's described as a white male standing 5'8" weighing 181lbs with grey hair and green eyes — he also has tattoos on his right hand, chest, back and rib cage area.

St. Louis is serving two year, seven month sentence for several offences including theft over $5,000, escape lawful custody and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.