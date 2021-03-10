Canada Wide Warrant Issued for Windsor Attempted Murder Suspect

A Canada wide warrant has been issued for a Windsor man wanted for attempted murder.

Officers were called to the 3000-block of Downing St. the morning of February 27 for a report of shots fired.

According to police, two suspects drove up and fired shots at the victim's vehicle, but the driver wasn't hurt.

One suspect has been arrested, a 21-year-old man from Windsor, but the other, 20-year-old Robert Labrecque, remains at large.

Police believe Labrecque has fled the area as he may have been spotted in London — he also has ties to the Montreal area.

He's described as a white male standing 5'5", weighing 130lbs with a slender build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for two vehicles — a 2006 silver Chrysler 300 with the Ontario license plate CRRK 714 and a 2010 red Jeep Patriot with the Ontario plate CCTW 688.

Labrecque is known to have several tattoos — descriptions of those can be found below:

Left hand: 2000 across fingers and a compass on top of hand

Left forearm: navy crest, skull, "Labrecque", skull

Left side of neck: Dragon with flames

Attempted murder suspect Robert Labrecque (Photos courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.