Canada Will Send Astronaut Around the Moon

Canada will send an astronaut around the moon in 2023.

The federal government says it has signed an agreement with the U.S. to send a Canadian on the trip as part of a broader U.S.- led effort to establish a new international space station above the lunar surface to allow for exploration of the moon and future missions to Mars.

The Gateway Treaty unveiled Wednesday also calls for a second flight for a Canadian astronaut to that future space station, known as the Lunar Gateway.

The government says the agreement will make Canada the second country to send an astronaut into deep space, though the trip will not include an actual landing on the moon.



— With files from The Canadian Press