Kevin Clark had a hat trick as Canada opened the 2019 Spengler Cup with a 4-1 win over HC Ocelari Trinec.

Kris Versteeg also scored while Zachary Fucale made 27 saves for Canada (1-0-0).

Aron Chmielewski was the only player to beat Fucale for Trinec a top-tier club team from the Czech Republic.

Petr Kvaca stopped 33-of-36 shots in defeat.

Canada's next game goes Saturday against HC Davos.

Files from The Canadian Press