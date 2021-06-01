'Canada Won't Be Rushed Into Reopening Its Border' says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada won't be rushed into reopening its border with the United States to non-essential travel, even as new COVID-19 case counts continue to drop in much of the country.

Calls for a reopening plan have started to intensify as vaccine coverage has increased on both sides of the border.

Business groups and lawmakers are urging both countries to come up with a plan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says while many people are eager to see the border reopen, any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians' safety in mind.

Trudeau suggested 75 per cent of Canadians need to be vaccinated and daily cases need to continue to decline across the country before his government would be willing to ease travel restrictions.

The land border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

The measure was recently extended until June 21.