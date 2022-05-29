Canada works with partners to ensure assault survivors from Ukraine get the help they need

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says he told Canadian officials in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to ensure that women sexually assaulted by Russian troops get the help they need -- including access to abortions if they wish.

He says pregnant sexual assault victims who have fled Ukraine, where abortion is legal, to Poland, which last year outlawed abortion in most cases, could be helped to travel to elsewhere in Europe.

Sajjan tells The Canadian Press that Ottawa is very mindful of the laws in other European countries, especially Poland, so his department is working on ways to support these women, including escorting them to another country where they can access the health care they need.He says that could include Ukrainian women coming to Canada to receive care and be fast-tracked through the immigration system if necessary.Canada has sent rape kits to Ukraine to help police compile evidence against Russian troops alleged to have sexually assaulted women and girls.

Yulia Kovaliv, Ukraine's ambassador designate to Canada, warned members of Parliament earlier this month that Russia is using sexual violence against women and children as a weapon of war.