Canadian Armed Forces to conduct emergency response exercise in Chatham-Kent this weekend

Over 600 Canadian Armed Forces members from 31 Canadian Brigade Group (31 CBG) will deploy in multiple communities within Chatham-Kent to conduct 'Arrowhead Response' from April 14-16.

The emergency response exercise will take place at the Bothwell Area Sports Centre, the J.G. Taylor Community Centre, the Wheatley Area Arena and the William K. Erikson Arena. Smaller, Platoon-sized elements will operate in Wallaceburg, Thamesville, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Merlin, and Tilbury.

The exercise will see practice in the planning and execution of domestic support operations, which take place after receiving a Request for Assistance (RFA) from civil authorities during a crisis like a natural disaster or industrial accident.

31 CBG will be responding to a simulated winter weather emergency, in a scenario that includes an RFA from a local Municipality.

The public is encouraged to visit the various locations to speak and interact with the deployed soldiers. All CAF members will be unarmed and will have no access to ammunition or pyrotechnics. It is asked that the public use extra caution when near military vehicles.

There will also be a "Meet a Soldier" event at the William K. Erikson Arena on Saturday, April 15, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.