Canadian Army Reserve to conduct training in Harrow and Kingsville

Canadian Army Reserve personnel from the Windsor Regiment will be conduct driver training in the southwest portion of Essex County this week.

On March 16, training will take place between the Harrow and Kingsville areas.

Activities will include practice patrols on planned routes.

All activities will occur throughout the day and night on Thursday, March 16.

Members of the public may see military vehicles Highway 401, Highway 3 and throughout Windsor and surrounding areas including LaSalle, Harrow, Kingsville and Essex County south of Highway 401.

A release from Canadian Armed Forces says participating soldiers will not be carrying weapons of any kind. They will remain within the area of their vehicles, except for any required maintenance and resupply.

The training being conducted is described as important in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in Armoured Cavalry operations, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms within the local areas.

All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, although certain areas may be inaccessible during the exercise dates.

Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles, and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.