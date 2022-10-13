Canadian Army to complete marching training along roadsides in Windsor

Local Canadian Army Reserve soldiers of The Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment will be conducting training throughout the city.

The training will take place in the area of Major F.A. Tilston Armoury in the upcoming weeks.

Solider's will be marching along local roadsides, in uniform with their personal weapons, which will remain unloaded at all time.

They will also be wearing Canadian Army-issued uniforms and personal protective equipment.

These exercises are conducted in order to prepare Canadian Army Reserve members for various weather conditions, and to maintain fitness and stamina while carrying their equipment.

The public can expect to see upwards of 30 soldiers at a time while they march along the roads in various formations.

The public is asked to drive slowly around the marching soldiers, and to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and personnel.

