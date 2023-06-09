Expect to see the Canadian Army training on Windsor roads this weekend.

Canadian Army Reserve personnel from the Windsor Regiment (RCAC) will conduct a 'Military Skills Competition', which will include activities such as dismounted navigation, a weighted march, and canoeing along Little River.

All activities will take place on Saturday, June 10 throughout the day, and will be along major roadways such as the E.C. Row Expressway, Riverside Drive, and other roads throughout Windsor.

Those participating will not be carrying weapons of any kind, and will remain within the area of their vehicles.

This training is being conducted to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicles as many of the soldiers are preparing to deploy overseas.



Certain areas may be inaccessible during the exercise date and members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.