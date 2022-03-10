Canadian Army training planned for the next four days in Essex County

Members of the Canadian Army Reserve will be conducting training throughout Essex County starting Thursday.

Canadian Armed Forces has announced Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 31 Canadian Brigade Group will conduct mounted reconnaissance driver training in Harrow and Kingsville.

All activities will occur throughout the day and night on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Members of the public may see military vehicles on the following major highways: Highway 401, Highway 3, and throughout Windsor and surrounding areas including LaSalle, Harrow, Kingsville and Essex County south of Highway 401.

Participating soldiers may be seen with unloaded weapons, as no ammunition of any kind will be present. Participants will remaining within their vehicles, except for any required maintenance and resupply.

Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV). (Image courtesy of Canadian Armed Forces)

Officials say this important training is being conducted in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in Armoured Reconnaissance operations, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms within local areas.

All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, although certain areas may be inaccessible during the exercise dates.

Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.

Training is also taking place in the London area including Thorndale, Parkhill, Ilderton, Lucan, Parkhilll, Strathroy, and Mount Bridges.