Canadian Auger-Aliassime Advances at US Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the second round of the U.S. Open after surviving a stiff test in his opener on Tuesday.

The No. 15 seed from Montreal beat world No. 83 Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-3. 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) to win his first career main draw match at the Grand Slam after losing to fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov each of the past two years.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime made 62 unforced errors, 23 more than his opponent, but the Canadian had the big edge in winners (58-33). Both players struggled to generate any momentum without serve in a match that was just nine minutes short of hitting the four-hour mark.

Monteiro never broke Auger-Aliassime and had just two break-point opportunities _ both in the fourth set.

As the score suggested, it was an extremely close match. Both players won 147 points.

Auger-Aliassime will face three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray of Great Britain in the second round. Murray rallied from two sets down to win a five-setter against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on Tuesday.



with files from (The Canadian Press)