Canadian Banks Move to Help Customers Impacted by COVID-19

Canada's big banks have announced measures to provide financial breathing room to customers hurt by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The big six banks say they will allow customers to defer mortgage payments for up to six months.

The banks are also urging Canadians and business owners facing hardship to contact their bank directly to discuss options that may be available.

Public health officials have urged people to limit contact with others in an effort to limit the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Businesses across the country have responded by cutting back, changing their operations and finding ways to allow employees to work from home.



