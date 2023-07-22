Canadian Blood Services asks donors to book to donate blood 

The Canadian Blood Services is asking Canadians to book appointments to donate blood as inventory reaches a level of concern.

The latest blood inventory levels going into the weekend are concerning, and many blood types are needed, especially O-Negative, O-Positive, B-Negative, A-Negative and A-Positive.

Canadian Blood Services says Ontario currently needs to fill 5,000 appointments to meet sufficient inventory levels for the rest of July.

Cancer patients, accident victims, and people with immunodeficiency, autoimmune and neurological disorders rely on blood, platelets, and plasma donations every day.

Appointments are required and can be booked by clicking here.

Windsor's Canadian Blood Services is located at 3909 Grand Marais Road East.

Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization and is regulated by Health Canada.

