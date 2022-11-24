Canadian Blood Services closing Windsor centre

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) has announced it is closing its blood donor centre in Windsor.

AM800 news has learned the centre on Grand Marais Dr. E. will shut down on July 28, 2023 and a new plasma donor centre will be opening in the fall of 2023 amid a global shortage for the substance.

Officials say plasma donated in Windsor will be made into lifesaving medications for patients across Canada, many have no other treatment options.

CBS will continue to hold events for O-negative and rare blood donors adding that local health centres will continue to receive blood from donors.

Residents are urged to continue donating blood over the next eight months amid a shortage. Appointments can be booked online at www.blood.ca.

Plasma is the straw-coloured liquid in blood that helps other blood components circulate throughout the body.

Five plasma donor centres have opened in Canada since 2020 and officials say there are plans to open six more by 2024.