Canadian Blood Services contracts private company to collect blood plasma

The Canadian Blood Services have entered an agreement with Grifols to accelerate self-sufficiency in immunoglobulins in Canada.

The announcement was made in September, however at the end of November the Canadian Blood Services announced it is closing its blood donor centre in Windsor.

The donor centre, which is located on Grand Marais Dr. E., will shut down at the end of July 2023, and a new plasma donor centre will be opening in the fall amid a global shortage for the substance.

Canada currently imports about 85 per cent of its immunoglobulins demand for patients who rely on this lifesaving plasma-protein therapy.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Jason MacLean, the Secretary-Treasurer of the National Union of Public and General Employees, says this 15-year deal has a lot of questions being left unanswered.

He says companies like Grifols purposely put up centres in locations where they think the most amount of people will come in looking for money from a donation.

"As we know, a lot of shops that are set up around North America are set up around universities, set up around socially economically depressed neighbourhoods," MacLean continued. "And what the company tries to do is get people in to give them money for their plasma donation which really goes against the whole point having Canadian Blood Services in the first place."

He says what the National Union of Public and General Employees is trying to accomplish to put a stop to the plasma centre.

"We're looking for the resignation of the CEO Graham Sher, and the Board of Directors as well. And we're actively moving out, talking to different Ministers of Health in different provinces because they're the ones that appoint the people that go to the boards. We just believe that they've veered off their mandates, and now what they're doing is trying to get paid for plasma."

MacLean says studies show less people donate blood when it's used for profit.

"It's already been proven over the years that once the blood supply is used for profit, less people, upwards of 30 per cent less people, tend to go back to their donations of blood plasma. So, it's something that we believe is a slippery-slope. This deal with Grifols puts the blood supply in Ontario and B.C. at risk."

He says this is outrageous and something that the union is not going to let go.

"We need Canadians to know that this is happening. We don't need anybody to have their blood compromised when they need it. That's what this is all about. People have continuity of blood right now, and they're not going to continue to have it once Grifols sets up shop and starts selling people's blood."

MacLean says the gap from the time the blood centre on Grand Marais closes, to the time the new plasma centre opens is going to put strain on the system due to the public being unable to donate blood.

Due to this partnership, Grifols will receive government money from Canadian Blood Services once the centre opens.