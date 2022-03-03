Canadian border leaders ask Prime Minister to drop COVID 19 testing requirements at land border

Canadian border leaders, including Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to drop COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers at the Canada/US land border.

An open letter directed to the Prime Minister from the Frontier Duty Free Association is urging the Federal Government to drop these measures.

According to Dilkens social media, he signed the letter in support of the immediate action to ease these restrictions.

The letter acknowledges the Federal Government's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but says current border measures are not reasonable or justified by current science.

It sites the PCR tests as unnecessary and expensive, considering Canadians will soon be able go to indoor events with over 20,000 people.