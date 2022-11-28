Canadian Cancer Society to double up donations for Giving Tuesday

The Canadian Cancer Society is asking for donations for the 10th anniversary of their holiday Giving Tuesday campaign.

From now until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 Canadian donations will be matched up to $50,000 by an anonymous donor.

Speaking on AM800's Live & Local with Kyle Horner, the Integrated Campaign Specialist for the Canadian Cancer society Saritha Lobo says cancer never takes a holiday.

"During the holidays we go about our busy lives. We want to unite and show that we care for Canadians affected by cancer and making a donation on Giving Tuesday helps us," she said.

Lobo says the money will go towards research and support.

"The funds raised through the entire campaign through Giving Tuesday and the holiday campaign go towards world-leading cancer research and transforming our understanding of cancer, it also funds our national support program."

She says this is a great way to support Canadians during the holiday season.

"You know the holiday season is a time where people want to show that they care for Canadians that are affected by cancer and they want to provide some sort of support," Lobo continued. "You will know that the money will go towards something that can help people with cancer."

According to a release from CCS an estimated 2 in 5 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

It also says that every three minutes a Canadian will be diagnosed with Cancer.

Donations can be made on their webite.

