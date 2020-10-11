Canadian Claypool Scores 4 TDs in Steelers Victory

Chase Claypool, a second-round pick from Notre Dame, raced down the slot, hauled in a dart from Ben Roethlisberger and went the rest of the 35 yards to the end zone as the Steelers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

A wide receiver from Abbottsford, B.C., Claypool finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and three scores and added a 2-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep.

Claypool became the first Canadian-born NFL player with three receiving TDs in a game since Joe Rooney did it for the Duluth Eskimos on Oct. 23, 1927.

Roethlisberger completed 27 of 34 passes for 239 yards and the three scores to Claypool.

James Conner ran for 44 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers showed little rust despite having an unexpected bye week last Sunday after the NFL scheduled their trip to Tennessee while the Titans dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Carson Wentz threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off twice, both times by Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson.

Miles Sanders ran for 80 yards and two scores in his return to his hometown. Travis Fulgham caught 10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown to give Philadelphia's injury-ravaged receiving group a needed boost, but the Eagles (1-3-1) couldn't pull off a second straight road win.

The Steelers scored on five straight possessions to take a 31-14 lead in the third quarter, but the Eagles stormed back behind Wentz, who connected with Greg Ward for an 8-yard touchdown pass and found Fulgham for a 4-yard score with 11:27 left.

files from (The Associated Press)