Canadian Clothing Retailer Plans to Shut Down Operation

Canadian retailer Le Chateau is going out of business.

The company announced it is seeking court protection from creditors to allow it to shut down and liquidate its assets under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) Thursday.

In a statement, Le Chateau says, "it can no longer continue its operations as a going concern and circumstances leave the company with no option other than to start the liquidation process."

Le Chateau was founded in 1959 in Montreal and has 123 stores across Canada including one at Windsor's Devonshire Mall. The company has 500 head office employees and 900 retail store employees.

The CCAA application will be heard Friday in Quebec.