Canadian comedian Russell Peters returning to Caesars Windsor

Comedian Russell Peters is coming back to Caesars Windsor.

He's bringing his 'Act Your Age World Tour' to The Colosseum stage on November 19.

The show will feature Peters take on cancel culture, aging, and the current state of the world.

According to a Caesars Windsor release, the Toronto native gained critical and global recognition after performing in CTV's 2004 Comedy Now! special.

The Canadian comedian has set attendance records across the globe and has won a Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Award.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (August 19) at 10 a.m.