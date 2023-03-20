Canadian country singer Brett Kissel takes the Colosseum Stage 

Country artist Brett Kissel will perform at Caesars Windsor.

On Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m., Kissel will hit the Colosseum Stage with special guest Steven Lee Olsen.

Brett Kissel has had a rise to superstardom in the country music scene since his first single "Started with a Song" released over a decade ago.

He has accumulated Platinum and Gold-certified albums, Gold singles, top-10 Canadian radio hits, and over 150 million global streams.

As the world pressed pause over the last few years, Kissel kept his foot on the gas pedal with a steady stream of hit songs, hit records, and some award show victories, including winning his 22nd CCMA Award and accepting his third JUNO Award for the critically acclaimed album 'What Is Life?'.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.