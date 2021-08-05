Canadian Damian Warner wins gold in decathlon, sets Olympic record

TOKYO - Canadian Damian Warner has won gold and set an Olympic record in the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.

Warner capped off the 10-discipline event with a fifth-place finish in the 1,500 metres and became the first Canadian to win gold in the decathlon.

The 31-year-old from London, Ont., shattered the Olympic record with 9,018 points. The previous Olympic record was 8,893 points, shared between Ashton Eaton of the United States (2016) and Roman Sebrle of the Czech Republic (2004).

Warner became the fourth man in history to top the 9,000-point mark.

World record-holder Kevin Mayer of France won silver with 8,726 points while Australian Ashley Moloney took bronze with 8,649.

Canada had two men in the decathlon. Pierce LePage of Whitby, Ont., finished fifth after 10 events with a personal-best score of 8,604.