Canadian Denis Shapovalov Eliminated from the U.S. Open

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has been bounced from the U.S. Open in New York.

The 21-year-old Shapovalov was topped by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Tuesday in the quarterfinals, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-3.

They needed four hours and nine minutes to complete the five-set thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 29-year-old Carreno Busta, the 20th seed, will now face 23-year-old German and No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Zverev reached the final four for the first time by overcoming 12 double-faults and some deficits to beat Borna Coric in four sets earlier Tuesday.

The 12th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was the first Canadian to ever reach the quarterfinals of men's singles at the U.S. Open.

Shapovalov was also eliminated by Carreno Busta in the fourth round of the 2017 U.S. Open.

With files from the Canadian Press