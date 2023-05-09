Canadian diplomat expelled from China in retaliation for similar move by Ottawa

OTTAWA - Beijing has declared a Canadian diplomat as "persona non grata'' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, over allegations of foreign interference.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she will speak this afternoon with Shanghai consul Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, whom she describes as "a very respected career diplomat.''

Earlier in the day Beijing declared it would expel Lalonde in retaliation for Canada sending a Chinese envoy packing.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service hasalleged Zhao Wei Zhao Wei, a consular officer for China in Toronto, was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative M-P Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.

Joly announced Monday that Canada had declared Zhao as "persona non grata,'' ordering him to leave the country.

Days earlier she jad said such a move would likely lead to consequences.

But Joly says what the government decided to do was based on us considering all factors.

China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted to its English website early Tuesday that China was deploying a "reciprocal counter-measure to Canada's unscrupulous move.''

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will stand firm.

He told reporters on Tuesday morning that "We will take whatever action is necessary to continue to protect our democracy and show that we're standing up for our values and our principles.''

Trudeau adds that while we understand there is retaliation, we will not be intimidated and we will continue to do everything necessary to keep Canadians protected from interference.

Joly says the federal government will update its guidance to travellers if it perceives the risk to Canadians in China as rising higher than its current level.

The current travel advisory asks Canadians to "exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws.''