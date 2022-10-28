Canadian economy grew 0.1% in August: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent in August.

In a report Friday, the federal agency says growth in services-producing industries was offset by a decline in good-producing industries.

Retail, wholesale trade, agriculture, and the public sector all grew in August while construction, manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction contracted.

Statistics Canada also says preliminary estimates suggest real gross domestic product grew by 0.1 per cent in September.

An initial estimate for third-quarter GDP also indicates an annualized growth rate of 1.6 per cent for the July-to-September period, down from an annual pace of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter.

The latest data comes as worries of an impending recession grow, with the Bank of Canada forecasting the economy will stall toward the end of the year and into the beginning of 2023.