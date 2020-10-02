Canadian Fernandez Advances in Paris

Leylah Annie Fernandez is heading to the third round at the French Open.

Fernandez, an 18-year-old from Laval, Que., beat world No. 47 Polona Hercog of Slovenia 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in a second-round women's match on Thursday at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Shapovalov, the No. 9 seed in the men's draw from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 to Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in a five-hour match in the second round. Shapovalov was the last Canadian remaining in the men's draw.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., advanced to the third round of the women's draw on Wednesday.

She'll face world No. 54 Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Fernandez is making her main-draw debut at the tournament after winning the girls' division at the French Open last year. She'll face No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, a two-time Wimbledon champion, in the third round.



