Canadian Firefighter, Hockey Coach Dies Battling Fire in Pennsylvania

A former coach with the Windsor Spitfires has died while battling a fire in Pennsylvania.

According to Lower Merion Township Fire Department, Sean DeMuynck — who was serving as a volunteer firefighter — died battling a blaze in Wynnewood, Penn. Sunday Morning.

DeMuynck was the video coach for the Spitfires from 2013-2017, winning a Memorial Cup in 2017.

Local media reports say he was on his last call as a volunteer firefighter before a planned move back to Canada with his wife.

The Spitfires released a statement Monday saying the team is, "deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and former colleague … Our love and thoughts go out to Sean and all of his family and friends."

DeMuynck was originally from Elgin, Ont., and was a firefighter in Penn Wynne and Lower Merion Township since August 2019.

He was 35 years old.