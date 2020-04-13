Canadian Government Assisting Farmers and Food Processors
The federal agriculture minister says complying with rules requiring temporary foreign workers to enter a 14-day quarantine period comes at a cost for Canadian farmers and food processors.
Marie-Claude Bibeau says farmers and producers will get $50-million in federal funding to ensure their workers comply.
The $1,500 per worker funding can be used to offset salaries, or supply appropriate accommodation for temporary foreign workers during the quarantine period.