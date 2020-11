A Canadian hockey legend has died at 97.

Howie Meeker won the Stanley Cup four times over eight season with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. A spokesperson for the team announced Meeker passes away early Sunday.

Meeker also won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie in 1947 and was a three time all-star.

He stayed in hockey as broadcaster for the CBC and TSN for more than 30-years.

— with files from The Canadian Press.