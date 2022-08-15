Canadian home sales slow further in July

Statistics released today by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) show national home sales slowed further in July 2022.

Sales were down in about three-quarters of all local markets, led by the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, Calgary and Edmonton.

The actual (not seasonally adjusted) number of transactions in July 2022 came in 29.3% below that same month last year.

Jill Oudil, chair of CREA, says July saw a continuation of the trends they've been watching unfold for a few months now.

"Sales winding down and prices easing in some relatively more expensive parts of the country as well as places where prices rose most over the past two years. That said, the demand that was so strong just a few months ago has not gone away, but some buyers will likely stay on the sidelines until they see what happens with borrowing costs and prices. As they re-enter the market, they'll find a bit more selection, but not as much as might be expected," she continued.

The number of newly listed homes fell back by 5.3% on a month-over-month basis in July.

The decline in new supply was broad-based, with listings decreasing in about three-quarters of local markets, including most large markets.

With sales and new listings both down by 5.3% in July, the sales-to-new listings ratio remained unchanged at 51.7% -- slightly below the long-term average for the national sales-to-new listings ratio of 55.1%.

There were 3.4 months of inventory on a national basis at the end of July 2022, still historically low but up quite a bit from the all-time low of 1.7 months set at the beginning of 2022.

The Aggregate Composite MLS Home Price Index (HPI) edged down 1.7% on a month-over-month basis in July 2022.

Regionally, most of the monthly declines in recent months have been in markets across Ontario and, to lesser extent, in British Columbia.