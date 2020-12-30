Canadian Junior Club Named Team of the Year

Canada rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Russia in the final of the 2020 world junior championship in the Czech Republic.

The junior team earned 26 of 68 votes in a poll of writers, broadcasters and editors across the country.

Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams finished second with 14 votes for their stance on postponing the Tokyo Games amid the widening COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto Raptors were third after winning the award in 2019.

It's the sixth time Canada's world junior outfit has earned team of the year honours, and the first since receiving back-to-back nods in 2008 and 2009.

Soccer stars Christine Sinclair and Alphonso Davies were named CP female and male athletes of the year earlier this week.

