Canadian Medical Association calling for action ahead of meeting with Canada's premiers

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) says health care reform can't wait.

That message from CMA comes ahead of the Council of the Federation meetings between Canada's premiers in Winnipeg, July 10 to 12.

The CMA says too many Canadians are struggling to access health care in a timely fashion and that access is no longer equitable or reliable.

They say government leaders have the responsibility to stabilize and rebuild health systems and have released a list of targets that they say governments, from all levels, can use to drive health system improvements.

The CMA says the targets listed below build on the conditions included in the federal, provincial and territorial bilateral agreements on health:

eliminating hospital emergency department closures within three years;

increasing the number of net new family physicians to 7,500 over five years and 15,000 over 10 years;

increasing the percentage of Canadians with a regular primary care provider from 85% to 90% within five years, and to 95% within 10 years;

reducing median wait times for community mental health and substance use services to two weeks by 2028 and one week by 2033;

increasing the percentage of priority procedures delivered within medically acceptable wait time benchmarks to 80% within five years and to 90% within 10 years; and

ensuring that 75% of Canadians can access their own electronic health records within five years, 90% within a decade.



Speaking on AM800's Live and Local, Dr. Kathleen Ross, CMA president-elect, says studies show that patients who have a primary care provider do better.

"They actually require fewer tests and cost the system less money. So having that connection, that foundation to our health care system is critically important for patients and critically important for sustainability of the system at large."

She says improvements to the system have been neglected for far too long.

"So looking at measures that track access to family health services allow us to treat our backlogs, address our workforce challenges, and really support mental health and substance use across the country, and modernize our health care system."

She says the time for action is now.

"Patients are suffering and I feel for patients. And I think the longer patients have to wait for care, the more moral distress we see in our health care providers and the fewer health care providers will be in the work force to try and address the needs of Canadians. We are all in this together and everyone has a role."

The CMA says they are also calling on governments to engage Canadians in their respective health care systems, keeping them informed about progress made and improving accountability across the health system.

Current CMA president Dr. Alika Lafontaine will meet with Canada's premiers during the three day meeting.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive

relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

-With files from AM800's Live and Local