Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex Receives $24-K Donation

An annual fundraiser was cancelled, but still managed to gather $24,000 to support mental health in Windsor-Essex.

The Dan Gemus Real Estate Team organizes Country at Heart every year, but had to cancel the in-person event due to COVID-19.

According to a release, sponsors and ticket holders decided they'd donate cash anyways, bringing the two-year total for the event to $57,000.

Proceeds from the event benefit programs at the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex.