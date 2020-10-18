Canadian Mike Weir Settles for Second

Phil Mickelson became the third player and second this year to win his first two starts on the PGA Tour Champions, slamming the door on Canada's Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71.

Mickelson was a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Miguel Angel Jimenez

Weir, of Brights Grove, Ont., also is in his first year of eligibility on the Champions Tour.

The winner in late August at Ozarks National in Missouri in his first start on the 50-and-over tour, Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior events. Fleischer accomplished the feat in 1999 and Furyk did it this year with victories at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship.

Mickelson, who got the lead when Weir three-putted the par-3 14th green, doubled his edge with a birdie on the next hole, then highlighted his distance advantage over the 2003 Masters champion by driving the green on the 274-yard, par-4 15th.



with files from (The Associated Press)