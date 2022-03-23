Canadian Military Vehicles to travel through Windsor-Essex this week

There’s no cause for concern if locals notice Canadian Army vehicles and personnel on the roads over the next few days.

Canadian Army Reservists from The WIndsor Regiment, and 1st Hussars will be conducting exercises at a training centre in Meaford. The public is being advised that areas near armouries in Windsor, London, and Sarnia, will see vehicles arriving and departing for training activities.

Movements will happen throughout the day and night on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There could be up to four Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles, as well as a number of lighter utility vehicles on Highways 401, 20, 8, as well as County Road 112, and Bruce County Highway 12.

Participating soldiers may also have weapons in hand, although officials have confirmed these weapons will be unloaded, and no ammunition will be issued on public roads.

They say important training is happening with the goal of maintaining and developing the skills of involved soldiers, and to practice discipline, safety, and effectiveness with specific vehicle platforms.

All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience in these areas during the exercise dates. Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

