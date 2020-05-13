Canadian Moras Set to Fight in UFC

Canadian bantamweight Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras made weight Tuesday in advance of her fight with American Sijara (Sarj) Eubanks on a televised UFC card Wednesday.

Both fighters weighed in at 136 pounds.

Moras missed weight at UFC 242 in September, when she came in two pounds over the limit at 138 pounds ahead of her TKO win over Georgia's Liana (She Wolf) Jojua in Abu Dhabi.

A native of Kelowna, B.C., who makes her home in Las Vegas, Moras said she started her fight camp 15 pounds lighter this time.

All of the fighters on Wednesday's card made weight with the exception of Karl Roberson, who tipped the scales at 187.5 pounds _ 1.5 pounds over the maximum for middleweight non-title bouts.

Roberson will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to opponent Marvin Vettori, who weighed in at 186 pounds.



