Canadian Murray Fined $25,000 by NBA

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a shot to the groin area of Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr.

Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won 117-113.

The official closest to the contact blew the whistle to stop play with 4:51 left in the third quarter and conferred with the other referees.

The initial call was a foul on Murray, and it was upgraded to a flagrant-2 foul after a video review.

with files from (The Associated Press)