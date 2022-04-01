Canadian Navy exercise set for Detroit River

You may notice Canadian Navy boats in the Detroit River this weekend.

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Hunter is hosting a small boat training exercise on the Detroit River from April 2nd to April 3rd.

A release from the Canadian Armed Forces says the goal of the exercise is to maintain readiness, collaborate with partners like the Windsor Port Authority, and work with Naval Reservists from across Ontario.

The teams will conduct routine boat-work, practice search and rescue, and undergo scenario-based training on the water. This is all to make sure all sailors are ready to deploy if need be. This particular exercise is tailored for domestic emergency responses.

HMCS Hunter is a Naval Reserve Division, or land-based training and recruiting establishment located on Mill Street in Old Sandwich Town. The crew is a mix of full-time and part-time sailors who work in Windsor and train for operations and exercises both at home and abroad.

HMCS Hunter has a crew of over 100 members from across the Windsor-Essex community who have volunteered to serve Canada in the Naval Reserve.

